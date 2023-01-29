American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 10.5 %

NYSE AXP traded up $16.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.31. 13,997,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.73. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.83.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

