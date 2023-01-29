American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.31. 13,997,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 65,548.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,789 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Express by 26.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $10,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

