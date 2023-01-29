American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $157.02 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.57.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

