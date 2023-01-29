American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $157.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

