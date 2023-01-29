Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.46 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

