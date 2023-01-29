Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $63.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($70.65) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($66.63) to €63.60 ($69.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Amundi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $56.63 on Friday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

