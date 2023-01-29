Analysts Set Expectations for Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

About Blackline Safety

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.