Analyzing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 SmartRent 0 1 7 0 2.88

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.58%. SmartRent has a consensus target price of $6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 131.90%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than IonQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

IonQ has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25% SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 423.64 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -8.31 SmartRent $110.64 million 5.15 -$71.96 million ($0.51) -5.63

SmartRent has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SmartRent beats IonQ on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

