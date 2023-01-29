Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Angi to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 25.9% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Angi by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Angi by 1.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,046,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Angi by 354.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 961,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Angi by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 34,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

