Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 656,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

