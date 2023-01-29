API3 Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. API3 has a market cap of $100.41 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00006876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

