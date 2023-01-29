Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $379,164.90 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00057913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025985 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

