Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-15% yr/yr to $4.305-4.381 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

