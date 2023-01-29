ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 171.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

