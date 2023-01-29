Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

