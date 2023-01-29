Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $94.42 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $94.42 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00087526 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00058141 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010866 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025926 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000932 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000239 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
