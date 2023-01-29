Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $94.82 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00087685 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00058254 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026026 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000877 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000236 BTC.
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
