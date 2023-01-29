Ardor Price Hits $0.0946 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $94.53 million and $11.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00088553 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00057328 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010779 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026420 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000241 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
