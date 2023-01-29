Ardor Tops One Day Volume of $11.22 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $94.53 million and $11.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
