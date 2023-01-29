Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

