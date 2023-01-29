Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,860 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,224.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 112,475 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $134,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 771,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

GILD opened at $83.73 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.