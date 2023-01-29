Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 126,446 Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 126,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMF. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,861,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $320,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KMF opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

