Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

