Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,252 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

See Also

