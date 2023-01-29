Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,441 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

