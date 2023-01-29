Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,032 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %
ECL stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.00. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $193.42.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ecolab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.
Ecolab Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Read More
