Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $313.49 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.