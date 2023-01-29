Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $169.16.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

