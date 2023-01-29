Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 113.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 810,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 465,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 212,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

ES opened at $80.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.