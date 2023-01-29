Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 761,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.49 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

