Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,480,000 after purchasing an additional 145,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,621,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $264.54 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

