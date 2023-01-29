Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $590.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $556.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.15.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

