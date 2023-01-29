Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,441 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

