Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARBK. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 278,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,443. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

