Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys 7,800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

