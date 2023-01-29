ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,669. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.