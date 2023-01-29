ASD Market Cap Reaches $39.32 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $39.32 million and $1.89 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00215221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002764 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0598075 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,978,431.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

