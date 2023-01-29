ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €767.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($833.70) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €550.00 ($597.83) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

ASML Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.