ASML Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.49 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.4905 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

ASML has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ASML to earn $25.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $667.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $603.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.64. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in ASML by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $255,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

