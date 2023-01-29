ASML Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.49 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.4905 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
ASML has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ASML to earn $25.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
ASML Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $667.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $603.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.64. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
