Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Lowered to $202.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $224.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $190.75 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.71. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after buying an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after buying an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after buying an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

