Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.50) to GBX 1,600 ($19.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($20.18) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,716 ($21.25).

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,857 ($22.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,669.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,988 ($24.61).

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a GBX 29.90 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

