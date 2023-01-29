ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 329.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,353.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

