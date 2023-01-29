AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 589,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,512. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

