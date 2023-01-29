Audius Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.97 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Audius has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $280.45 million and $28.97 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

