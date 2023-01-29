Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAK. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 157,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 757.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 884,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,022. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Further Reading

