AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$25.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.42. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$20.76 and a 52 week high of C$38.85. The stock has a market cap of C$642.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.10.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

