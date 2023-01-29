Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Reduced by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

