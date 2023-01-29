Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $11.99 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $11.99 or 0.00050310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $223.30 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00217541 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00157905 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,043,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,707,271.19555697 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.50851321 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $177,771,808.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

