Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Up 4.8 %
AZRE stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
