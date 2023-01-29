Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Up 4.8 %

AZRE stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 245,274 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

Further Reading

