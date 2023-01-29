Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.36 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $217.36 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.01360037 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007492 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00044105 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015392 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.61 or 0.01645766 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,225,781.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

